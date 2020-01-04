weather

Tracking Snow Chances

Flurries arrive Monday morning.

By Kaitlyn McGrath

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Our First Alert Meteorologists are tracking an active weather pattern for the first full week of January.

A quick hitting round of light snow showers early Monday morning could make for a slick commute. While accumulation doesn't look significant, a coating during the morning drive could make for difficult travel.

A more substantial storm arrives early Tuesday evening and that system has a greater chance of producing accumulating snow, especially across interior CT.

Our team of First Alert Meteorologists will continue to track the potential for snow on Tuesday and provide updates on the timing and track.

This article tagged under:

weather
