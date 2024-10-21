StormTracker

Very warm Monday with near record heat possible

Happy Monday! We have a very warm day on tap and near record heat is possible.

There will be abundant sunshine and highs will be near 82.

If we reach 82 degrees at Windsor Locks, that would tie the record of 82 set back in 1920.

The warmth continues on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 80s Tuesday and upper 70s Wednesday.

A dry front will go by Thursday and temperatures will cool off for the second half of the workweek and into the weekend. Highs Thursday through Sunday will be in the 60s.

