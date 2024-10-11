StormTracker

Cold and frosty start to Friday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Friday is starting out cold and frosty, and it will be sunny with blue skies and a breeze.

High temperatures will get into the upper 60s.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Photos: Northern Lights dazzle across Connecticut

Friday night will be fair and not as chilly, with temperatures in the 40s.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Saturday is looking sunny and sweet with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Showers are likely on Sunday, Sunday night and even on Monday morning.

Next week will be chilly.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us