Cold and frosty start to Friday

Friday is starting out cold and frosty, and it will be sunny with blue skies and a breeze.

High temperatures will get into the upper 60s.

Photos: Northern Lights dazzle across Connecticut

Friday night will be fair and not as chilly, with temperatures in the 40s.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Saturday is looking sunny and sweet with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Showers are likely on Sunday, Sunday night and even on Monday morning.

Next week will be chilly.