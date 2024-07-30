Warm and humid day ahead on Tuesday

Tuesday is starting off foggy, mild and murky, with low cloudiness.

As the day goes on, the skies will become partly to mostly sunny and it will be very warm and humid.

High temperatures will be between 85 and 90 but the feels-like temperatures will be between 90 and 95.

We will have some clouds overnight with a scattered thunderstorm and downpours.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Then Wednesday will be OK, but humid.

We will have a partly sunny day with a few showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny as well and hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s.

A few storms over the weekend seem likely.