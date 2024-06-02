StormTracker

Warm temperatures and low humidity to end the weekend, start new workweek

By Darren Sweeney

Temperatures on Saturday were well above normal and the warm temperatures will continue to end the weekend and start the new workweek.

High temperatures Saturday made it well into the middle and upper 80s away from the beaches. The average high temperature for this time of the year should be in the upper 70s. You can expect another warm day today.

The warm temperatures will be accompanied by comfortable air.

Dew point temperatures are expected to remain in the comfortable upper 40s to low 50s to start the upcoming week.

More clouds will mix with the sunshine Sunday, but no rain is expected. A return to sunshine and warm temperatures will continue tomorrow.

Shower and thunderstorm chances (along with higher humidity) are likely toward the end of next week.

