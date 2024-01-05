Winter storm warnings have been issued and the NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking a snowstorm that is expected to bring six inches to a foot of snow for most of Connecticut and lesser amounts along the shoreline.

The storm will develop on Saturday evening and night and continue into Sunday.

NBC Connecticut

For today, Friday will be sunny and chilly. Temperatures will be in the 30s but feel like 20s all day.

Then Saturday will be cloudy and chilly, and the storm will begin. A winter storm watch has been issued for all of Connecticut away from the shoreline.

Snow will begin developing on Saturday evening/night and it will continue through midday Sunday, coming down heavy at times.

Then another storm might bring rain or ice by Tuesday.