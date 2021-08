Some towns, especially in eastern Connecticut, will wake up to showers and possibly even some downpours early Thursday. Elsewhere it is cloudy and drizzly at times.

The wet weather clears out late morning and the rest of the day will be dry but cloudy with cool temperatures in the 70s.

Sunshine is back for Friday with much warmer temperatures. Near 90 away from the shoreline!

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The weekend is also looking great with warm weather and plenty of sunshine.