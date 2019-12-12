Wet & Warm Start to the Weekend

The NBC Connecticut First Alert Meteorologists are tracking a storm that will bring periods of rain to the state Friday night through Saturday morning. While Friday will be cloudy, most of the day will be dry until rain arrives later Friday evening and lasts into Saturday.

Soaking rain early Saturday will push east throughout the morning, leaving us with scattered showers, cloudy conditions, and really warm temperatures in the 50s for the rest of the day. One to two inches of rain along with the warm temperatures will melt any remaining snow. Minor ponding is possible where we see heavier bands of rain set up.

Sunday is the pick day of the weekend with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40s.