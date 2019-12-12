weather

Wet & Warm Start to the Weekend

Heavy rain will wash away any remaining snow.

By Meteorologist Kaitlyn McGrath

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The NBC Connecticut First Alert Meteorologists are tracking a storm that will bring periods of rain to the state Friday night through Saturday morning. While Friday will be cloudy, most of the day will be dry until rain arrives later Friday evening and lasts into Saturday.

Soaking rain early Saturday will push east throughout the morning, leaving us with scattered showers, cloudy conditions, and really warm temperatures in the 50s for the rest of the day. One to two inches of rain along with the warm temperatures will melt any remaining snow. Minor ponding is possible where we see heavier bands of rain set up.

Sunday is the pick day of the weekend with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40s.

This article tagged under:

weather
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us