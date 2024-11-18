StormTracker

Windy start to the week, rain possible later in the week

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Happy Monday!

Any morning showers are flying by and the skies will turn mostly sunny by mid-morning.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

It will be gusty with breezes up to 25 mph.

While there isn't a Red Flag Warning, the fire danger remains elevated.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Highs will be in the 60s.

There will be fair weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

Weather

StormTracker 2 hours ago

Early morning forecast for Nov. 18

StormTracker 12 hours ago

Nighttime forecast for Nov. 17

Thursday looks wet with periods of rain. It's possible some wet snow could be mixed in.

Friday and maybe Saturday look unsettled with the possibility of scattered showers, rain or snow.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us