Windy start to the week, rain possible later in the week

Happy Monday!

Any morning showers are flying by and the skies will turn mostly sunny by mid-morning.

It will be gusty with breezes up to 25 mph.

While there isn't a Red Flag Warning, the fire danger remains elevated.

Highs will be in the 60s.

There will be fair weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday looks wet with periods of rain. It's possible some wet snow could be mixed in.

Friday and maybe Saturday look unsettled with the possibility of scattered showers, rain or snow.