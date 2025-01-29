Windy today, passing shower possible

We have a windy day on tap and a passing shower is possible in parts of the state on Wednesday.

It will be turning breezy this afternoon with winds gusting between 45-55 mph.

A Wind Advisory is in effect starting at 10 a.m.

We can't rule out a few passing showers or isolated flurry in the higher elevations this afternoon.

Temps will be warmer in the low to mid 40s.

We'll cool back to the teens and 20s by Thursday morning.

Our next system moves in by Friday with mostly rain expected.