Hundreds of schools delayed or closed as wintry mix could cause tricky morning commute

We're starting the new workweek off with a wintry mix that could cause problems for the Monday morning commute and hundreds of schools have a delayed opening or are closed.

There is snow, freezing rain and rain around in the state this morning. Some parts of the state will have a light glaze of ice while others may see a few inches of snow.

Due to the timing of the wintry mix, hundreds of schools have a late opening or are closed. You can get the full list here.

The mixed precipitation should end around late morning.

There is a winter weather advisory in effect for most of the state through 11 a.m.

For the afternoon, it will be mostly cloudy. It will be raw and chilly inland and milder at the shoreline. Highs will be in the upper 30s and 40s.

Showers are likely in the evening and on Tuesday morning.

We have another chance for rain on Wednesday.