1 Dead, 2 Injured After Stamford Crash | NBC Connecticut
    A 20-year-old driver is dead and two passengers injured after a crash on Hope Street in Stamford early Saturday morning.

    Stamford police said they responded around 1:15 a.m. to Hope Street at Barnstable Lane for the crash. According to police, a 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup, driven by a 20-year-old Stamford resident, was traveling north on Hope Street when the driver lost control and swerved into the southbound lane then hit a tree.

    The driver was killed, police said, and a 23-year-old male passenger is listed in critical condition at Stamford Hospital. A 20-year-old passenger was also treated for injuries and released from the hospital.

    None of the victims were publicly identified.

    The Stamford Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-977-4712.

    Published 30 minutes ago

