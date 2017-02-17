Hartford police stopped two Farmington robbery suspects in the area of Sigourney Street Friday evening.

Two Farmington armed robbery suspects are in custody after a police pursuit that spanned multiple towns Friday afternoon, according to Farmington police.

Farmington police said they responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Sunoco at 989 Farmington Avenue around 3:45 p.m. No injuries were reported. According to police, the suspect left in an awaiting vehicle driven by a second suspect.

Farmington police shared a description of the vehicle with other departments and Avon police spotted it a short time later. Avon pursued the vehicle but ended the pursuit without the suspect vehicle stopping.

Hartford police then spotted the vehicle, which was eventually stopped on Sigourney Street in Hartford. Both suspects were taken into custody, police said.

The suspects have not been publicly identified at this time.

Farmington police are currently investigating and Hartford police are assisting. Anyone with information should contact Farmington police at 860-675-2400.