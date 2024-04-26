Pro-Palestinian protests continue at UConn for second day

UConn students and community members are on day two of a protest in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza, and are showing their opposition to the war between Israel and Hamas.

“We feel we as students we have a responsibility to use any little power, we may have to make the big changes that need to be made,” student Muhammad Elsabbal said.

Organizers said a liaison contacted university officials with terms of negotiations but haven’t heard back from the school.

“We told them, give us a counter proposal, so as of now they are the ones stalling,” Elsabbal said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Students promise to be out until their various demands are met. They are calling for divestment in certain school-related investments, support for the Palestinian people and breaking ties with certain universities or exchange programs with Israel.

Some of the students say they were inspired by other student groups standing up to their own colleges and universities including Yale, right here in Connecticut.

“We are doing that in solidarity with the students camping out in support of Palestine,” said Sam Pudlin with the Hartford Jewish Organizing Collective, describing their reasoning for joining the protest.

They joined Friday for a Passover Seder and prayer, in solidarity with students out protesting.

“So, we have deep belief in defending one another, defending our communities and fighting until all of us our free and I believe that is the message of the Passover story," Pudlin said.

Organizers expressed their gratitude for the showing of solidarity and hope more students will join them over the weekend as they continue their protests.

“We are planning to stay here for the long run, all students of all kinds, all community members, from all backgrounds,” Elsabbal said.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to an on campus Jewish Organization for comment, but we have not heard back.

UConn also sent a campus wide email Friday reminding students and faculty of gathering and protest policy with the reminder they are starting their traditional “quiet hours” going into effect starting tonight at midnight for finals that begin on Monday.