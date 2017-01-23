Three pizza deliverymen were targeted by robbers in separate incidents overnight, according to New Haven police.

The first incident occurred just before 1 a.m. Monday. The 57-year-old delivery driver told police he went to Wolcott Place to deliver a pizza. When he arrived, a man came up to him and told him the address was across the street. When the victim walked over, he was attacked by a masked man with a knife who demanded money.

The driver ran off after being beaten up. His injuries were not serious, police said.

There were two suspects in that incident. One was described as a man with a skinny build, around 5-foot-8 with short dark hair. The second suspect was described as 5-foot-8, was wearing a black and white plastic mask and was armed with a knife.

The second incident was reported around 1:15 a.m. The 43-year-old victim he was delivering a pizza on Pine Street and was pulled over in the 200-block when he was approached by three men. The men opened his door and tried to snatch the pizza and the victim's wallet. One of the suspects showed a handgun and demanded money, police said.

The victim slammed on the gas and drove off, escaping uninjured.

The most recent incident brough police to Wintergreen Avenue and Level Street. A 29-year-old delivery driver reported he showed up to a Stevens Street home to deliver a pizza and has he handed over the pizza for the cash he was approached from behind by a man with a gun.

The victim handed over the cash, then the suspects got into the victim’s car and took off. The victim found his car a short distance away later.

The first suspect was described as male, between 24 and 26, with short hair, a medium build, standing around 5-foot-9 and wearing a black and grey Northface jacket. The second suspect is described as a man between 21 and 23, with short hair, a heavy build, standing around 5-foot-6 and wearing black Northface jacket.

New Haven police are investigating the possibility that the crimes are related but have not confirmed any connection at this time.