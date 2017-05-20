3 Teens Killed in Fiery Manchester Crash

Three teenagers were killed and others were injured in a fiery crash on Center Street in Manchester early Saturday morning.

The car hit a utility pole and burst into flames around 1:20 a.m., according to Manchester police.

Two people who were sitting in the front of the car escaped the fire, but the three passengers in the back seat did not, police said.

The two survivors were taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe all who were in the car are in their late teens.

The crash happened in front of R&R Plumbing at 600 Center Street.

Emotional family and friends of the victims have been at the scene for most of the morning.

Police said they are looking at speed as a possible factor in the crash.