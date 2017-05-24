DJ Hernandez, right, arrives at a private service for his brother Aaron Hernandez at O'Brien Funeral Home, Monday, April 24, 2017, in Bristol, Conn. The former New England Patriots tight end was found hanged in his cell in a maximum-security prison on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Aaron Hernandez's brother, Jonathan Hernandez, has made his first public statement since the death of the former New England Patriots star.

"From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank everyone who has supported my mother and me during such difficult times.My younger brother Aaron was far from perfect, but I will always love him. Many stories about my brother's life have been shared with the public -- except the story Aaron was brave enough to share with our mother and me. It's the one story he wanted us to share with the world.It is Aaron's truth," Hernandez writes.

'I'm Always With You': Hernandez Letter to Fiancée Released

Prosecutors on Friday released an excerpt of the letter ex-NFL player Aaron Hernandez wrote to his fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, before he committed suicide last month. (Published Friday, May 12, 2017)

Hernandez is the older brother of the former NFL player who was once convicted of murder. Shortly before his death, Aaron Hernandez's conviction was overturned by a judge.

Jonathan, once known as DJ, was a former University of Connecticut football quarterback.



