Two armed men, including one donning a Cookie Monster sweatshirt, robbed a variety store in Norwalk on Saturday.

The men walked into Rainbow News and Variety on 205 Main Avenue at 11:30 p.m. brandishing guns and wearing hooded sweatshirts with masks, police said.

Both men threatened to shoot while pointing their guns at the owner and demanding cash from the register and CT Lotto machine. One suspect had a large silver colored revolver and the other had a black semi-automatic pistol, Norwalk Police said.

The men fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Sura at 203-854-3192.

Anonymous tips can be left at any of the below contacts.

Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111 Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website.

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing "NPD" into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637).