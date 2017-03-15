The Big Dig: No Easy Task

Snow and slush turned to ice as people tried to dig out from the blizzard on Wednesday.

Areas of Connecticut were digging out from anywhere from 1-2 feet of snow on Wednesday, and with freezing temperatures, that was no easy task.

Temperatures struggled through the 20s on Wednesday, meaning the snow, covered with a layer of sleet or rain, had turned to ice in most places.

"It's a little rough because it's ice," Tonie Carr, of Manchester said. "I got my snowplow worked for everything else, but come out this morning and the plow trucks stacked up the ice."

Ice coated cars and clogged up driveways and sidewalks. The heavy, slushy mess made it nearly impossible for some to clear it.

"It's been crazy trying to dig out, trying to get in your driveway," Sheila Zagorski, of Manchester said.

Temperatures won't climb much above freezing through the weekend, so the snow and ice will be in no hurry to melt.