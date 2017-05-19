Community Comes Together to Help Waterbury Fire Victims

People are coming together to the 37 Waterbury residents who lost their homes as fire spread to four residential buildings Wednesday night.

Investigators believe the fire that burned the multi-family buildings was accidental.

No residents were hurt, but their belonging were destroyed by fire and city leaders are meeting with the victims today, while a dozen non-profit organizations have set up tables to give clothing, household items and foods to the displaced families.

The victims are in need of a place to stay.

The American Red Cross is putting them up in hotels for now for the time being, but that service will run out soon, and two shelters have offered temporary housing.

The city is also helping the residents find a more permanent place to live.

The organizer of the event to help the victims said the community’s spirit has really shined today.

“I think it says that we’re a close knit community here,” Jessica Dibattista said. “There’s a lot of people willing to help and I think it just shows that when there’s a time of need that the people of this community can come together and help each other out.”

Monetary donations have also started to come in, but organizers are warning anyone who wants to donate money to be leery of Go Fund Me accounts because there have already been reports of scams on that website.

If you want to donate, make sure it’s linked to a legitimate non-profit organization.







