Distracted Driver Rams into Vernon Police Cruiser: Police

A distracted driver crashed into a Vernon police cruiser early Sunday morning, according to Vernon police.

Police said a driver that rammed into a cruiser admitted to texting while driving. No one was hurt.

Police remind drivers that distracted driving is dangerous, and that Connecticut has a Move Over Law, which states “any operator of a motor vehicle on a highway when approaching one or more stationary emergency vehicles located on the shoulder, lane or breakdown lane of such highway shall (1) immediately reduce speed to a reasonable level below the posted speed limit, and (2) if traveling in the lane adjacent to the shoulder, lane or breakdown lane containing such emergency vehicle, move such motor vehicle over one lane, unless such movement would be unreasonable or unsafe.”

This was not the first incident this weekend - on Saturday, a state police cruiser that was pulled over to assist a Department of Transportation crew was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver on I-395 in Killingly.