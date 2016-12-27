Fire at New Haven Apartment Condos Rekindles

Twenty-one people have been displaced after fire ripped through a condominium complex at Harbor Close in New Haven on Monday, Dec. 26.

After a devastating fire displaced nine families in New Haven this week, the fire at the apartment complex rekindled on Tuesday night.

New Haven fire officials said they were responding to the Harbour Landing apartment complex at 99 Harbor Close.

On Monday, Deputy Director of New Haven Emergency Operations Center, Rick Fontana, said 13 condo units were affected and nine condo units were destroyed. The building is likely a total loss, he added.

The Red Cross reports that they are assisting nine families – 20 adults and one child. Many of those displaced stayed at a hotel in Orange on Monday night.

No life-threatening injuries were reported. Fontana said one firefighter was cut by shards of glass and two residents suffered some smoke inhalation.