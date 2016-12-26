Fire Breaks Out New Haven Condo Complex

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a condo complex in New Haven.

The fire was reported at the Harbour Landing complex at 99 Harbor Close and arriving crews found a fire on the roof and heavy smoke, according to tweets by the New Haven Fire Department.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from several miles away.

Everyone at the complex is accounted for, according to fire officials at the scene.

West Haven firefighters have been called to cover the fire station in New Haven that responded to the fire.