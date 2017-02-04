Former Cobalt Postmaster Accused of Trying to Mail Drugs

The former postmaster at the Cobalt Post office in East Hampton is accused of sending and receiving packages with what he thought were drugs at the post office, according to investigators.

Gregory Sturges, 49, of Bristol, is charged with criminal attempt to possess LSD, psilocybin and other narcotics.

His arrest stems from an investigation by Connecticut State Police and the US Postal Service Office of Inspector General.

Police said that in July of 2016 a confidential informant provided investigators with information on Sturges. That informant said Sturges voluntarily approached them about assisting in mailing illicit substances in exchange for cash or cocaine.

According to court documents, police used the confidential informant to do a sting operation, where that person went to the post office to mail fake LSD and Psilocybin mushroom material to an undercover address in Florida

Court documents state that Sturges took the unpackaged items from the informant, and packed what he believed to be illegal drugs for them.

The affidavit said that on another occasion Sturges even organized a name and address to have the packaged drugs sent to, so he could intercept them, then give them to the informant.

NBC Connecticut reached out to USPS and a spokesperson from the Officer of Inspector General there told us in a statement: “At this time, Gregory Sturges is still on the rolls with the Postal Service, but is not handling mail or working with customers.”

Sturges is out on bond. NBC Connecticut did reach out to him for comment but has yet to hear back. He’s scheduled back in court on February 28.