Former Connecticut Senator Joseph Lieberman is among those being considered to be the next FBI director.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Lieberman is one of four candidates for the job that will be meeting with President Trump on Wednesday afternoon.





The other three were the current acting director, Andrew McCabe, former Oklahoma governor Frank Keating and Richard McFeeley, a former executive assistant director in the FBI.

Lieberman served 24 years as a Connecticut senator before retiring in 2013 after his fourth term.

He was the Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee, running with Al Gore in 2000. The pair lost the election to George W. Bush and Dick Cheney in a result that needed to be decided by the Supreme Court.

Lieberman, who also served as Connecticut's Attorney General and spent 10 years as a state senator.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Lieberman for comment but has yet to hear back.