Foxwoods to Add Thrill Rides

Two thrill rides are coming to Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashanutucket.

The casino announced Monday that it will open the Thrill Tower at Foxwoods, which will include the Sky Drop and Sky Launch.

The Sky Drop will take four riders at a time who will be lifted to the top of Thrill Tower before free-falling 120 feet to the bottom.

Sky Launch will propel two riders sitting back-to-back from the ground to the top of Thrill Tower and back again.

“At Foxwoods, our mission is to reimagine the modern resort casino,” Jason Guyot, vice president of resort operations and development at Foxwoods Resort Casino, said. “Thrill Tower at Foxwoods offers guests the chance to experience an unforgettable and truly unique moment, which is exactly what guests expect when they walk through our doors. The addition of these outdoor adventure attractions represent a significant development in a larger strategy to separate from the competition with bold, innovative property offerings.”

Foxwoods previously announced the opening of the HighFlyer Zipline, a 33-story high adventure that launches guests from the top of the Fox Tower to the Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center at a top speed of 60 miles per hour.

Thrill Tower at Foxwoods will be open later this summer from 10 a.m. to midnight, Monday through Sunday.



