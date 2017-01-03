Freight Train Cars Derail in Brookfield

Several freight train cars have derailed in Brookfield, according to police.

A post on the Brookfield Police Department Facebook page says cars on a northbound freight train, carrying what appears to be garbage or construction debris, derailed along a straight section of track this afternoon.

No injuries are reported, according to police, and the loads on the train cars appear to have remained in the cars.

Police said the railroad reports there are no hazardous materials involved and railroad officials are at the scene to evaluate the situation and determine how to make repairs.

Officials from the fire marshals office said the train was hauling trash and no emergency services were called to the scene.