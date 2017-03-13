Governor Activates Statewide Travel Ban

The governor has activated a statewide travel ban for Connecticut.

Beginning at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, the ban will stay into effect until further notice. The governor says you should not travel unless your job requires you to get on the roads. If you do not have to travel for work, state officials urge you to stay home.

Governor Dannel Malloy announced that he has singed an order proclaiming a civil prepardeness emergency of Connecticut ahead of the blizzard hitting the state on Tuesday.

The state's fully activated Emergency Operations Center will start at 5 a.m.

Malloy is directing nonesstial first and second shift state employees to not report to work on Tuesday.

“Snowfall is expected to begin shortly before sunrise and will increase quickly, with peak blizzard conditions reached only several hours later. Everyone in Connecticut is urged to plan ahead – wherever you are at sunrise Tuesday morning, expect to remain there throughout the remainder of the storm and into the night,” Malloy said.

“With snow coming down at rates in excess of three to four inches per hour at points and winds reaching as much at 60 miles per hour, white out conditions will severely limit visibility. Residents are urged to make safety a priority and to not make any attempt to travel.”

The governor is also asking residents to continually monitor local media outlets throughout the day as further annoucements are made.

Hundreds of schools will be closed tomorrow.

