Group of About 15 People Caught Fighting in New London

A group of about 15 people were caught fighting in New London on Thursday.

New London Police said they received several reports at 2:40 p.m. about a group of young men walking in the area of Robinson and Shaw streets carrying sticks, bats and bottles while making references to assault someone. Officers were also notified that the suspects may be carrying firearms.

Responding officers immediately observed about 15 young men actively fighting and upon seeing police, the suspects fled the location on foot and in vehicles.

One vehicle matched the description a 911 caller provided and that car was stopped by police.

Three men and two juveniles were arrested and police seized a large knife.

Mario Vargas, 19, of New London, was charged with breach of peace, interfering with police and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Marven Medena, 20, of Norwich was charged with breach of peace and interfering with police.

Kenny Noel, 18, of Taftville, and Khijemh Miller, 19, of Norwich, were charged with breach of peace.

The two juveniles were also charged with breach of peace.



The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department at (860) 447-5269 ext. 0 or anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).