Groups Have Trouble Delivering Aid to Puerto Rico Post Hurricanes

Local organizations with plenty of supplies for Puerto Rico are having problems finding a way to get those relief items to the island. (Published Monday, Oct. 16, 2017)

At the Parkville Community and Senior Center in Hartford, cases and cases of bottled water line the walls and they are now starting to run out of room for boxes filled with food and clothing donations for the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

"It’s been really phenomenal to see the amount of supplies brought. Our seniors have brought in supplies," David Yonan, director of the Parkville Community and Senior Center, said. "It shows the compassion for our fellow Americans who are suffering in Puerto Rico."

State Representative Minnie Gonzalez said it’s difficult to deliver the supplies. The shipping cost alone is expensive.

"A container of 53 feet, between $7,500 and $9,000, so it’s hard," Gonzalez said.

And it’s not just about the money. She wants to send the supplies to people living in rural towns in the mountains that were hit hardest, but it’s taking time. She hopes to get the supplies out this week.

"They are complaining that the roads are not passable and they are having problems," Gonzalez said. "I’m waiting to see where we can get the best price, and if this goes close to one of the towns where I want to send this."

If you still want to help, Gonzalez said monetary donations are best. Officials say you can call 211 to donate supplies to storm victims who are moving to Connecticut.

The Parkville Community Center, they’re going to continue to accept donations through Christmas.