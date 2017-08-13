Hartford Man Charged with Murder in Fatal July 4th Shooting

A Hartford man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 25-year-old East Hartford man on the Fourth of July.

Hartford police have arrested 26-year-old William Coleman in the death of Victor Millian.

Police said Victor Millan was shot at least three times in the neck/head, torso, and leg near the intersection of Park Street and Wadsworth Street on July 4.

Fatal Hartford Shooting Stemmed from Dispute Over Glasses

Fatal Hartford Shooting Stemmed from Dispute Over Glasses

A 25-year-old East Hartford man was killed in a shooting in Hartford overnight.

The incident appears to have started as a dispute over prescription glasses, police said. Multiple guns were involved. Millan was pronounced dead on scene.

Millan had no criminal history in Hartford, according to police. Family members said Millan was visiting his grandmother for the Fourth of July.

Coleman was arrested Friday and charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment. His bond was set at $1.5 million.