Linda McMahon to Appear in DC for Nomination Hearing

President Donald Trump has nominated former wrestling executive Linda McMahon to lead the Small Business Administration and she will be in Washington, D.C this morning for a hearing on her nomination.

McMahon and her husband, Vince, founded and built World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., now a publicly traded sports entertainment company.

She stepped down as the company's chief executive in 2009 and poured $100 million of her fortune into two unsuccessful bids for a U.S. Senate seat in Connecticut in 2010 and 2012.

Last year, she launched a joint venture, Women's Leadership LIVE, which promotes opportunities for women in business and public service.

McMahon has also become an influential Republican donor — including to the Trump campaign.

Trump has said she shares his vision of decreasing "burdensome regulations that are hurting our middle-class workers and small businesses."

The SBA, best known for the small business loans it makes and the disaster aid it provides to companies and entrepreneurs, is also tasked with monitoring government officials' compliances with contract laws. Its budget is generally under $1 billion.

McMahon will appear this morning before the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.