Man Shot in Norwalk

A man was shot in Norwalk on Thursday night and police said he is not cooperating with the investigation and they think he was targeted.

Police said they received several calls reporting gunshots near 33 Orchard St. at 11:50 p.m. and then Norwalk Hospital reported that a victim arrived at the hospital with gunshot wound that is not life-threatening.

Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting was not random and that the victim was likely targeted.

Anyone with additional information to should call Detective Bell at 203-854-3183 or email jbell@norwalkct.org.