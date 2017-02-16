Man Struck in Wallingford Is in Critical Condition | NBC Connecticut
NBC_OTS_CT

Man Struck in Wallingford Is in Critical Condition

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Stringr

    A 74-year-old Meriden man was hit by a car in Wallingford on Wednesday night and is in critical condition. 

    Police said Frederick Krampitz, 74, of Meriden, was trying to cross the road at Main Street and Route 68 in the Yalesville section of Wallingford just before 6:30 p.m. when a 57-year-old Wallingford woman in a 2003 Toyota Corolla hit him. 

    Krampitz was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital and police said he is in critical condition and has life-threatening injuries.

    Police noted that the area Krampitz was hit in was flat, straight and relatively well lit, but there was heavy rain. 

    The road was closed for several hours and police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer Anthony Baur at 203-294-2819 or Lt. Anthony DeMaio at 203-294-2838.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices