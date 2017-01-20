Man Taken to Hospital After House Fire in Suffield

A man was taken to the hospital after fire broke out at a house on Boston Neck Road in Suffield Friday morning.

Officials responded to reports of a structure fire around 7 a.m., found a man in the kitchen and rescued him and took him to the hospital.

No additional information was available on his condition.

The fire chief said the fire started in a back bedroom on the first floor and was contained to that area.

The house sustained some minimal smoke and water damage, officials said.

The man, who lives alone, has a disability and his caretaker wasn't at the house when the fire broke out, officials said.