Montville Woman Watch Chicken Ownership Rules Changed

A Montville woman is hoping to change the town rules on owning chickens on residential property.

Tara Crossley always wanted chickens as pets. The teach her kids responsibility and her family can eat the eggs they lay, she said.

"They're fun and they're cool, there's a million different varieties, they're so great with kids."

But currently in the town of Montville, people can't own chickens if they have less than five acres of land.

Crossley didn't want to violate town rules, so she proposed a change to the town zoning regulations.

The town planner and her staff even helped revise it. The change would let residents to keep six hens on property less than five acres, but more than a half acre, as long as they're in a coop. No roosters would be allowed. They're often affiliated with noise and aggressive behavior.

Many who live in Montville take no issue with the proposal. There's even a Facebook group in support.

"They can be dirty at times but they can also be profitable, save money," said Dustin Johnston, who lives in Uncasville.

"I think as long as they contain (them) and take good care of them, I have no objection," said James Riden, of Montville.

Some said they have friends who are already violating the rules.

"They have a little over three acres of land and you barely even hear them," said Bill Bond, who lives in Montville.

Crossley said she explored possible concerns about attracting predators, potential noise and cleanliness.

"I think it's good for everybody. Chicken poop is great manure for gardens. You can't say that about dog or cat manure."

The town's Planning & Zoning commission is taking up the issue Tuesday at 7 p.m. The public is invited to come and share their opinions.

Crossley has three roosters. She realizes under the amendment she will have to find a new home for hers.