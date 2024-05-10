Serious crash closes busy road in Manchester

A portion of Pleasant Valley Road is closed in Manchester because of a serious crash in the area.

The police department said the road is closed between Buckland Street and Interstate 84.

I-84 ramps in the area will be closed until further notice. The extent of injuries is unknown.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. No additional information was immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.