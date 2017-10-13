A mother was arrested on Friday, charged with murder in the November 2016 death of her 8-year-old son. (Published Friday, Oct. 13, 2017)

The mother of an 8-year-old boy who died after an intentionally set fire engulfed a Meriden home last year has been arrested.

Eight-year-old Elijah Ziolkowski was killed in the fire and his 40-year-old mother, Karin Ziolkowski, was in critical condition after the fire on Nov. 14, 2016, according to police.

On Friday, Meriden police said the mother has been charged with murder and arson. She was arrested in North Carolina where she had been living since the fire.

Police said the boy's death was ruled homicidal asphyxia which happened prior to the fire being set.

In 2016, firefighters found the mother and son inside a burning home while responding to the fire at 7:17 a.m. The boy died while the mother was in the ICU for a few days in critical condition.

Ziolkowski's bond was set at $1,000,000.



Elijah Ziolkowski was a third-grade student at the Israel Putnam School.

Enza Adamcewicz, the principal of the school, said Elijah was at the school since kindergarten and the news that he died in the fire was devastating.

"Bubbly kid. You know, loves Star Wars, Legos. ... You know, a normal 8-year-old boy," Adamcewicz said. "He was very social. ... Everybody knew him, knew of him. Big personality and he will be greatly missed."