Motorcyclist Seriously Injured Trying to Avoid Deer

A motorcyclist was seriously injured while trying to avoid a deer that ran in his path in East Haddam on Tuesday night.

Police said 52-year-old Michael Sullivan, of Montville, was on Route 149, near Route 151, around 6:47 p.m. when a large deer crossed his path. Sullivan tried to avoid the deer and he and his passenger were thrown from the Harley Davidson bike, according to state police.

Sullivan was taken to Hartford Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The passenger, a 52-year-old Salem woman, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Hartford Hospital as well.

Police are asking witnesses to call 860-465-5400, extension 4052.