No injuries were reported when fire broke out at a Hartland home Wednesday morning.

Litchfield County Dispatch confirmed that several departments, including two from Massachusetts, were called to the home at 146 Hogback Road around 2 a.m. Wednesday. It took firefighters about 45 minutes to get the blaze under control.

No other details were immediately available.