One person Dead After Motorcycle Accident in East Granby

One person is dead after being involved in an accident late Saturday night in East Granby.

Police said 37-year-old Christopher Litchfield was riding his motorcycle westbound on Turkey Hills Road when he collided with a car by Metacomet Drive.

Police said Litchfield died at the scene.

The drive of the car was taken to Hartford Hospital and has minor injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about this accident to contact Troop H at (860) 534-1000.



