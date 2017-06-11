One person Dead After Motorcycle Accident in East Granby | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x

One person Dead After Motorcycle Accident in East Granby

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    One person is dead after being involved in an accident late Saturday night in East Granby.

    Police said 37-year-old Christopher Litchfield was riding his motorcycle westbound on Turkey Hills Road when he collided with a car by Metacomet Drive.

    Police said Litchfield died at the scene.

    The drive of the car was taken to Hartford Hospital and has minor injuries.

    Police are asking anyone with information about this accident to contact Troop H at (860) 534-1000.


    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 53 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices