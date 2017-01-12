Photos posted to social media and the Newington school system's website show the conditions inside the Anna Reynolds Elementary School.

After Newington parents posted their concerns on social media about the conditions inside of Anna Reynolds Elementary School, the school district is responding.

Images from inside the school were posted to the Newington school system's website show photos of the school bathroom with missing tile, paint coming off of the wall and rust around a vent. In the gymnasium, the ceiling is in need of repair.

Before they were posted on the school system's website parents and Newington residents took to social media wanting answers about what was being done to improve conditions inside the elementary school, which has never been renovated. One woman even posted photos which showed the ceiling in disrepair.

"It needs a little updating. I went here as a child so it's an old school," said Laura Capuano, who has children at Anna Reynolds Elementary School.

Upon seeing the concern on social media, Superintendent Dr. William Collins posted a reply to all parents on the system’s website.

He told NBC Connecticut he agrees with parents that the school is in need of a renovation, which is estimated to cost at least $14 million.

But town officials tabled the school system's request in September 2016 to begin the process of renovating the school as town officials work on renovating town hall.

“As soon as they get the arrangements with town hall done I’m very hopeful that we’ll be able to follow through and renovate the building because it does need work,” said Collins.

The school was built in 1954. It was originally scheduled to be renovated during the 2015-2016 school year, but has been pushed back to at least the year 2019.

“We’re going to do our best to get the building renovated. The kids and staff deserve it,” Collins said.

The superintendent wants parents to know there are no safety hazards at the school and if there are any, they will be fixed immediately.