Plymouth Police Make Largest Drug Bust in Town's History: PD

Plymouth police have made an arrest in what they’re calling the biggest drug bust in the town’s history, and expect to make a second arrest soon.

On Friday, officers seized half a million dollars’ worth of drugs, cash, and drug paraphernalia from 480 South Eagle Street in the Terryville section of town.

“It’s a large war on drugs that we’re fighting across this great country, but this today is a small victory for the good guys,” said Plymouth Mayor Dave Merchant.

Investigators seized stacks of marijuana weighing more than 230 pounds, a pile of cash worth more than $22,000, currency counters and more.

One suspect, identified as 33-year-old Robert White, Junior, was arrested, though he was not the main target of the investigation, according to police. The main suspect is White’s 31-year-old brother Erik.

Police said Erik White was prepared to turn himself in Saturday but police are waiting on an arrest warrant. He faces charges of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal sale of a controlled substance. According to police, he’s already a convicted felon - arrested in 2007 for a similar offense.

Both suspects live with their parents in the home and authorities said they’ve had their eye on the pair for months.

In addition to the marijuana and the cash, officers also confiscated butane hash oil, mushrooms, and edibles with names like “coma cakes” and “cannagummies.” Disguised as candy, these drugs have an easy path into schools, according to authorities.

“This is the kind of stuff you see in the big cities, the stuff you see on TV. This isn’t the kind of stuff that you’re supposed to have in our little community of Plymouth, but it’s here,” Merchant said.

Police say the drugs came from California and New York.

Bristol narcotics officers helped Plymouth with the case.

Police said after the suspects have their day in court, the evidence will be destroyed.