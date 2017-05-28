State Police step up patrols as the holiday weekend gets under way.

Memorial Day Weekend getaways mean millions of people hitting the roads and it’s not always pleasant.

“Bad, it’s a nightmare, bumper to bumper,” Pam Lee of Barre, Vermont, said as she stopped for a break at a rest area on Interstate 91 in Middletown.

Among the holiday travelers on the highways: members of Connecticut State Police.

NBC Connecticut jumped in the cruiser with Trooper Ashley Harkins.

She’s part of the stepped up enforcement from Friday until Monday.

“People are going to be out there unfortunately not making the right or best choices sometimes,” Harkins said.

Harkins is looking for drunk drivers, aggressive drivers, and speeders, among other things.

“Just slow down, be safe, there’s a lot of extra people out there with Memorial Day,” Harkins told a driver she had pulled over.

Since the campaign started, police have already investigated 151 crashes including two deaths as of Saturday morning.

Early Saturday morning police say a car smashed into a cruiser which was stopped on I-395 south in Killingly while helping a DOT crew.

The driver of the car, Stephanie Credit, faces several charges including operating under the influence.

Credit and the trooper who had been in the cruiser were taken to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.

A reminder to every one of the dangers on the road and making sure to arrive at their destination safely.

“I’m ready to get home, very ready to get home,” Lee said.

As of 8:30 a.m. Sunday police had handed out 387 speeding tickets and 1542 violations for things like unsafe lane changes, following too close, and texting. Police have also made 17 DUI arrests and investigated 219 accidents, two of which were fatal.