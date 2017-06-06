Police Investigating Death of Toddler in Torrington

a 15-month-old boy has died after being found in a bathtub in a Torrington home.

Torrington police are investigating the death of a 15-month-old baby boy and the initial report said the child was unresponsive in the bathtub.

Police said the baby’s mother called 911 call at 10:54 a.m. and said her son was unresponsive and she needed help.

The baby was in the care of an adult and the child's mother was not home during the incident.

Torrington police, the fire department and Campion Ambulance responded to the home in the 400 block of South Main Street and the child was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses reported the little boy had on a breathing mask or respirator on when he was taken to the ambulance and that a man was taken from the home in handcuffs.

Police have not said anything about detaining anyone or taking anyone into custody.

Detectives will be at the scene for several hours as they continue to process the scene and conduct interviews.

An autopsy will be performed on the toddler tomorrow.