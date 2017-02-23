Police Search for Man After Attempted Break-in at Watertown Bar

Watertown police are searching for the man who they said tried to rob a local bar.

Police said the man used a pry bar to try and open the front of Horatios Café, at 1073 Main St., in Watertown, around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 but was not able to get inside.

The would-be robber has a medium build, dark hair, a dark beard and appears to be in his 30s to 40s, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call the Watertown Police Department at 860-945-5200 or Crimestoppers at 860-945-9940 for a possible anonymous cash reward.