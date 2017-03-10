Police Warn of ‘The Windsors’ Advertising Scam

Police are warning business owners in South Windsor not to fall for a possible fraudulent advertising sales scam.

Investigators want to speak with representatives from businesses if someone solicited them to buy advertising in a magazine called “The Windsors.”

Police said the man believed to be orchestrating the scam in South Windsor and other towns has been soliciting business under a business name of “Sun Media Marketing,” which police do not believe exists.

“He came in the front door, introduced himself and said he was selling advertising to various businesses,” Greg Smolley, of DRA Architects, said.

The man told him he would be distributing “The Windsors” to everyone in town.

“I told him I would not be willing to give him $100 until the process was done correctly,” Ken Becker, owner of Becker Financial, said.

Police said nearly a dozen local companies reported being solicited and Deputy Chief Scott Custer said at least 20 businesses have been targeted and offered $100 ads.

Police spoke with the company that is printing the publication and said only 15 copies have been made.

“Inside the proof book are company logos and advertisements the detective felt were basically just scanned off the internet, kind of scanned together and reprinted so that he can offer proof that he has a product,” Custer said. “However he doesn’t offer any kind of literature, he doesn’t have a business card to provide so we’re very concerned that there are businesses and groups out there that are being scammed.”

Any businesses that have had transactions with the man or “Sun Media Marketing” in the past year should call South Windsor police at 860-644-2551 or email matthew.mainieri@southwindsor.org.