About 1,000 people gathered at the Central Connecticut State University campus in New Britain to make their voices heard about President Donald Trump at a town hall event Sunday.

Many said they are concerned about changes in the country and want something to be done to stop it.

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) led the event, where Connecticut residents voiced concerns about the president, including his administration’s recent decision to bar some press from a briefing.

The group discussed a range of worries, from the environment to programs being targeted for slashing.

Melissa Daly of Groton told the crowd about how for the first time her insurance covered maternity costs. Now she fears having a child if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

“Just thinking about all the millions of things that can go wrong during pregnancy and child birth and how I would pay for that while I’m home on unpaid maternity leave is terrifying,” Daly said.

Blumenthal called for defending freedom of the press, the independence of the courts, and popular programs including health care and Social Security. And he said he’s ready to take on the president.

“I am not saying Donald Trump wants to be a dictator. I’m not…(crowd disagrees)…We need to stand strong to make sure it doesn’t happen here,” Blumenthal said.

Video Transgender Boy Wrestler Wins Controversial Girls State Title

Some in the crowd also took issues with the Democratic Party. Part of the concern was the money in politics.