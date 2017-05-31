Rumors Swirl that Aetna is Looking to Leave Connecticut

Aetna has not commented but multiple sources have told NBC Connecticut that the company is looking to leave the state.

Aetna has been a mainstay in Hartford for over 160 years. But rumors are swirling that the company may be looking to get out of Connecticut.

Aetna has not commented on the rumors, but multiple sources have told NBC Connecticut that the company is looking into moving their headquarters.

The latest report is coming from blogger Kevin Rennie, a former legislator turned columnist for the Hartford Courant. Rennie said the company is considering moving its headquarters to Manhattan.

And just last week, a columnist for the Boston Globe wrote an open letter to Aetna executives talking about why Boston is the best place for the company’s headquarters.

Aetna employs more than 6,000 people in Connecticut.

Some legislators are speaking out about the rumors, expressing hope that the reports are unfounded, especially considering how General Electric left Fairfield for Boston just last year.