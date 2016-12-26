Shoppers Use Day After Christmas for Holiday Sales, Returns

Is there a Christmas decoration you've been eyeing? Maybe you want a new tree?

Shoppers tell NBC Connecticut stores significantly discount holiday decorations after Christmas, and the day after the holiday is the best day to buy.

Luz Riley, of East Lyme, stocked her car with a new Christmas tree, tree skirt and wrapping paper from Target on Monday.

"There was 50 percent, all the ornaments, Christmas trees, and then you had 30 percent on all the candy," Riley said.

She was using the day after the holiday to shop the sales.

"These are mugs and they're 50 percent off and I thought they looked so cute,” said Diane DeMain of Stamford, about Christmas mugs.

DeMain said Monday’s sales are hard to beat. She got discounted Christmas lights and gifts for her grandkids.

Mother-daughter duo, Alison and Olivia Tolley, of Salem, shopping the day after Christmas has become a family tradition.

"I think it's more like a yearly thing that we go out every year and use our gift cards the after Christmas,” Olivia Tolley said.

"Often times the prices are better the day after Christmas than they are the day before Christmas, so we always take advantage of that every year,” said Richard Cook of Ledyard.

Cousins Angela Molloy and Barbara Adams will tell you it's a fun way to get out of the house. But before pulling out a credit card, the price must be right.

"At least 80 percent off,” Adams said.

“She's a shopper,” Molloy laughed.

The day after Christmas is arguably the biggest day for returns of the year.

"Basically things that don't fit my children. Sneakers, all clothes. Obviously they chose the toys to keep,” Rose Stavens, of Waterford, said.

In the Stavens household, Santa’s biggest faux paus came down to fashion. She’s returning all the items that don’t fit or her children don’t like.

And she's not alone. It was a miss for Saint Nick when it came to Amanda Vincent's wardrobe.

"You can't just put them in any outfit that they get, so they have to exchange and get stuff that they like," said Carrie Vincent, her mom.

In Groton and Waterford, there are packed parking lot in front of the big box stores. But looks can be deceiving. People making returns said the lines moved smoothly.